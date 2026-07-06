Insider Selling: Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells $3,897,500.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total value of $3,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,605,435.50. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.82, for a total transaction of $11,904,600.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.91, for a total transaction of $3,979,100.00.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI stock traded up $11.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $388.83. 4,364,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.37 and a 52-week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The firm's revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Analog Devices by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,634,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,666 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3,456.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $287,398,000 after buying an additional 1,029,927 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $474.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Analog Devices from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $439.79.

Get Our Latest Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here