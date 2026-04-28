Insider Selling: Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report) Director Douglas Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $349,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 184,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,367.82. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Applied Digital alerts: Sign Up

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 22,409,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,054,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.04. Applied Digital Corporation has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $42.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 7.25.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.23). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 52.84% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $108.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLD. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,945 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the company's stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Digital by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Applied Digital by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,656 shares of the company's stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 23,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APLD. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Applied Digital to $48.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Arete Research began coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Applied Digital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Applied Digital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Digital

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital NASDAQ: APLD is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital's modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Applied Digital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Applied Digital wasn't on the list.

While Applied Digital currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here