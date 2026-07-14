Insider Selling: Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) CFO Sells $488,360.00 in Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) CFO Stefan Murry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $488,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 380,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,464,523.84. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Applied Optoelectronics Trading Up 12.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded up $13.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.45. The stock had a trading volume of 9,940,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,556,936. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.08 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.09. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $233.67.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 8.55%.Applied Optoelectronics's revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Applied Optoelectronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.030-0.030 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $113.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tema ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,923.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. NFSG Corp bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc develops and manufactures high-speed fiber-optic networking products designed to support the growing bandwidth demands of data centers, telecommunications carriers and internet content providers. The company's core offerings include pluggable optical transceiver modules, transponders and optical components that enable data transmission at rates ranging from 1G to 400G. These products are used to facilitate long-haul, metro and intra-data center connectivity, addressing the need for scalable, low-latency and energy-efficient solutions in modern network infrastructures.

The company's product portfolio spans small-form factor pluggable modules such as SFP+, QSFP+ and QSFP28 units, as well as more advanced form factors like CFP2 and OSFP for ultra-high-speed applications.

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