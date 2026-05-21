Insider Selling: ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Insider Sells 10,887 Shares of Stock

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) insider William Abbey sold 10,887 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.14, for a total transaction of $2,440,212.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,717,141.42. This represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

William Abbey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, William Abbey sold 5,069 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,645.42.

On Friday, May 15th, William Abbey sold 7,000 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,850.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, William Abbey sold 1,577 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $313,823.00.

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ARM Stock Performance

ARM traded up $41.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $298.23. 21,604,484 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,108,127. The company's fifty day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.63. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.08 billion, a PE ratio of 355.04, a P/E/G ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 3.40.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore decreased their price target on shares of ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $208.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ARM

ARM News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Nvidia’s upbeat comments on its Arm-based Vera CPU business are a positive read-through for Arm Holdings (ARM) , and it reiterated its Buy rating with a $290 price target. Article: Nvidia CPU comments read positively for this chip stock: analyst

Jefferies said Nvidia’s upbeat comments on its Arm-based Vera CPU business are a positive read-through for , and it reiterated its Buy rating with a $290 price target. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an Outperform rating and a $300 price target, reinforcing optimism that Arm is well positioned for a long-term “renaissance” in CPUs and AI infrastructure spending. Article: What Is Going On With Arm Stock On Wednesday?

Bernstein initiated coverage on with an Outperform rating and a $300 price target, reinforcing optimism that Arm is well positioned for a long-term “renaissance” in CPUs and AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said investors are buying into the idea that AI agents and server CPU demand could drive stronger royalty and licensing growth for Arm Holdings (ARM) , helping the stock extend its strong momentum. Article: Why Arm Holdings Stock Surged to an All-Time High Today

Multiple reports said investors are buying into the idea that AI agents and server CPU demand could drive stronger royalty and licensing growth for , helping the stock extend its strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales by executives including Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the filings say the shares were sold under pre-arranged plans and for tax withholding tied to equity awards, so they are not necessarily a negative operating signal.

Insider sales by executives including Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the filings say the shares were sold under pre-arranged plans and for tax withholding tied to equity awards, so they are not necessarily a negative operating signal. Negative Sentiment: News about a possible U.S. antitrust probe remains a headline risk for ARM and could weigh on sentiment if regulators increase scrutiny of its licensing model. Article: Arm Falls on Reported US Antitrust Probe

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,439 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in ARM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 10,552 shares of the company's stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company's stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in ARM by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the company's stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARM

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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