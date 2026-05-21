Insider Selling: ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Insider Sells 5,069 Shares of Stock

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) insider William Abbey sold 5,069 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.18, for a total value of $1,303,645.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 38,284 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,845,879.12. The trade was a 11.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Abbey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, William Abbey sold 10,887 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.14, for a total value of $2,440,212.18.

On Friday, May 15th, William Abbey sold 7,000 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,487,850.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, William Abbey sold 1,577 shares of ARM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $313,823.00.

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ARM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded up $41.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.23. The stock had a trading volume of 21,604,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,127. The business's fifty day moving average is $171.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.63. The company has a market cap of $315.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.04, a PEG ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 3.40. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $100.02 and a twelve month high of $298.70.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%.The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on ARM from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ARM from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price objective on ARM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ARM in a research note on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $208.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd bought a new position in ARM in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

ARM News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Nvidia’s upbeat comments on its Arm-based Vera CPU business are a positive read-through for Arm Holdings (ARM) , and it reiterated its Buy rating with a $290 price target. Article: Nvidia CPU comments read positively for this chip stock: analyst

Jefferies said Nvidia’s upbeat comments on its Arm-based Vera CPU business are a positive read-through for , and it reiterated its Buy rating with a $290 price target. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an Outperform rating and a $300 price target, reinforcing optimism that Arm is well positioned for a long-term “renaissance” in CPUs and AI infrastructure spending. Article: What Is Going On With Arm Stock On Wednesday?

Bernstein initiated coverage on with an Outperform rating and a $300 price target, reinforcing optimism that Arm is well positioned for a long-term “renaissance” in CPUs and AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said investors are buying into the idea that AI agents and server CPU demand could drive stronger royalty and licensing growth for Arm Holdings (ARM) , helping the stock extend its strong momentum. Article: Why Arm Holdings Stock Surged to an All-Time High Today

Multiple reports said investors are buying into the idea that AI agents and server CPU demand could drive stronger royalty and licensing growth for , helping the stock extend its strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales by executives including Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the filings say the shares were sold under pre-arranged plans and for tax withholding tied to equity awards, so they are not necessarily a negative operating signal.

Insider sales by executives including Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the filings say the shares were sold under pre-arranged plans and for tax withholding tied to equity awards, so they are not necessarily a negative operating signal. Negative Sentiment: News about a possible U.S. antitrust probe remains a headline risk for ARM and could weigh on sentiment if regulators increase scrutiny of its licensing model. Article: Arm Falls on Reported US Antitrust Probe

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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