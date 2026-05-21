Insider Selling: California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Sells 3,700 Shares of Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT - Get Free Report) Director Thomas Krummel sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $160,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,756.50. This represents a 13.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

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California Water Service Group Price Performance

CWT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.20. 461,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.78.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $214.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $210.27 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. California Water Service Group's payout ratio is presently 67.00%.

Key California Water Service Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting California Water Service Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q2 2026, Q3 2026 and Q4 2026, signaling improving profit expectations for California Water Service Group.

Zacks Research raised its estimates for multiple periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, Q2 2026, Q3 2026 and Q4 2026, signaling improving profit expectations for California Water Service Group. Positive Sentiment: The biggest boost came in Q4 2026, where Zacks lifted EPS estimates to $0.37 from $0.25, a notable upward revision that may support sentiment around the stock.

The biggest boost came in Q4 2026, where Zacks lifted EPS estimates to $0.37 from $0.25, a notable upward revision that may support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also nudged longer-term forecasts higher, including FY2027 EPS to $2.71 and FY2028 EPS to $2.76, suggesting confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory.

Analysts also nudged longer-term forecasts higher, including FY2027 EPS to $2.71 and FY2028 EPS to $2.76, suggesting confidence in the company’s earnings trajectory. Positive Sentiment: California Water Service Group announced promotions of Tamara S. Johnson and Gregory D. Shimansky to vice president roles, which may be viewed as a stability/continuity move in operations and regulatory affairs. Article Title

California Water Service Group announced promotions of Tamara S. Johnson and Gregory D. Shimansky to vice president roles, which may be viewed as a stability/continuity move in operations and regulatory affairs. Neutral Sentiment: One Zacks update trimmed Q2 2027 EPS to $0.75 from $0.79, a modest downward revision that tempers the otherwise constructive analyst commentary.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWT. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price objective on California Water Service Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised California Water Service Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on California Water Service Group

Institutional Trading of California Water Service Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWT. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 47,341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 311,502 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $15,095,000 after purchasing an additional 54,277 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,979,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 432.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 27,161 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company's stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group NYSE: CWT is a publicly traded holding company that provides regulated water utility services through its subsidiaries. The company delivers safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater management to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers across California, Hawaii and New Mexico. Its principal operating units include California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service and Hawaii Water Service, each responsible for end‐to‐end water supply operations—from source development and treatment to distribution and customer service.

Founded in 1926 as the California Water Service Company, the group has grown to become one of the largest investor‐owned water utilities in the United States by customer count.

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