Free Trial
Your Portfolio Deserves Better! MarketBeat All Access for Just $149
Upgrade Now
Claim MarketBeat All Access Sale Promotion

Insider Selling: Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells 52,384 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Cloudflare logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares on May 19 at an average price of $204.15, generating about $10.7 million. The sale was disclosed in an SEC filing and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
  • After the transaction, Prince directly owned 25,550 shares, a 67.22% decrease in his position. The article also notes he has made multiple similar stock sales in recent months.
  • Cloudflare shares were trading up about 1.1% to $212.47, while the company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly results with EPS of $0.25 and revenue of $639.76 million, up 33.5% year over year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total transaction of $10,694,193.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,032.50. This trade represents a 67.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total transaction of $11,035,213.44.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Matthew Prince sold 51,725 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $11,047,942.75.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $11,001,687.68.
  • On Wednesday, April 8th, Matthew Prince sold 659 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $147,365.58.
  • On Wednesday, March 18th, Matthew Prince sold 38,766 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $8,484,714.42.
  • On Monday, March 16th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $10,952,446.72.
  • On Wednesday, March 18th, Matthew Prince sold 13,618 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.80, for a total value of $3,102,180.40.
  • On Thursday, February 26th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $9,103,291.52.
  • On Tuesday, February 24th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $8,598,833.60.

Cloudflare Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE NET traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $212.47. 2,791,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,700,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.93 and a twelve month high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -849.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company's 50 day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.52.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The firm had revenue of $639.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essential Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 583.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 241,367 shares of the company's stock worth $49,805,000 after acquiring an additional 206,032 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 4.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 8,690 shares of the company's stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Citigroup began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $260.00 target price on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $236.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cloudflare

About Cloudflare

(Get Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cloudflare (NYSE:NET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Cloudflare Right Now?

Before you consider Cloudflare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cloudflare wasn't on the list.

While Cloudflare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for May 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Price Down 2.1% After Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 19, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
Why Applied Optoelectronics Stock May Be Near a Turning Point
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
Robinhood, SoFi, and Webull Are Telling Very Different Stories
By Peter Frank | May 17, 2026
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
3 Stocks to Own If Gas Prices Keep Rising
By Dan Schmidt | May 16, 2026
tc pixel
He turned 74 cent contracts into 5 bucks overnight
He turned 74 cent contracts into 5 bucks overnight
From Prosper Trading Academy (Ad)
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
Datavault Gains Traction: 5 Reasons to Sell Now
By Thomas Hughes | May 18, 2026
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
3 AI Data Center Stocks Worth Watching for Capital Rotation
By Ryan Hasson | May 15, 2026
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
Buying the Dip Is Costing You More Than You Think — Do This Instead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
This is Bigger Than Nvidia. These 5 Stocks Win the Next AI Wave.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
3 Stocks to Buy Before November. (But NOW May Be Your Best Entry)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
Get Ready. Big Tech Is About to Have a Bumpy Week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines