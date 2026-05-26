Insider Selling: CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) CAO Sells 101 Shares of Stock

CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 101 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total transaction of $10,846.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,443,643.77. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 277 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $29,555.90.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 365 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $36,182.45.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 1,065 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $112,719.60.

On Monday, May 18th, Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 925 shares of CommVault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total value of $96,681.00.

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CommVault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.09. 394,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,406. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.79. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.75 and a 12 month high of $200.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The firm had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommVault Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,887,800,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,675,590 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $711,492,000 after buying an additional 240,093 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,537,034 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $192,683,000 after buying an additional 312,178 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 36.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,239,225 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $96,447,000 after buying an additional 329,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in CommVault Systems by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,057,077 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $132,515,000 after buying an additional 270,902 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More CommVault Systems News

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVLT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CommVault Systems from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommVault Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $135.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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