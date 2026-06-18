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Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) CEO Sells $23,330,000.00 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
CoreWeave logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • CoreWeave CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares on June 16 at an average price of $116.65, totaling about $23.33 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, and he still holds more than 3.47 million shares.
  • Despite the insider sale, CRWV shares were up 2.4% in Thursday trading to $117.95, with volume far above average. The stock has traded between a 52-week low of $63.80 and a high of $187.00.
  • CoreWeave continues to show rapid revenue growth, with quarterly revenue of $2.08 billion, up 111.6% year over year, though it missed EPS expectations and remains unprofitable. Analyst sentiment is mixed-to-positive overall, with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a $131.52 price target.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Intrator sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.65, for a total value of $23,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,476,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,570,469.75. This trade represents a 5.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

CoreWeave Trading Up 2.4%

CRWV stock traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.95. 65,460,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,323,884. CoreWeave Inc. has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $187.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). CoreWeave had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 25.57%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 111.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRWV shares. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "underperform" rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoreWeave

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 59,155 shares of the company's stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 1st quarter worth $852,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 24.1% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 127,752 shares of the company's stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 79.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

CoreWeave News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

CoreWeave Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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