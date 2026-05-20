Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells 375,000 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 375,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $37,965,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWV traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.28. 21,462,760 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,886,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. CoreWeave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.80 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $99.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.96.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. CoreWeave's quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in CoreWeave by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 127,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company's stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of CoreWeave by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,652,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $437,870,000 after purchasing an additional 653,398 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CoreWeave from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $85.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.63.

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Trending Headlines about CoreWeave

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CoreWeave Company Profile

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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