Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells 76,924 Shares of Stock

CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) insider Brian Venturo sold 76,924 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total value of $7,453,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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CoreWeave Stock Performance

Shares of CRWV stock traded up $4.81 on Friday, hitting $100.55. 36,200,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,542,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The company's fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day moving average is $92.41.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 25.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoreWeave Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on CoreWeave from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CoreWeave from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWV

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in CoreWeave by 10,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 216 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in CoreWeave by 272.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Key CoreWeave News

Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

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