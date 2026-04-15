Insider Selling: Costain Group (LON:COST) Insider Sells 253,793 Shares of Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST - Get Free Report) insider Helen Willis sold 253,793 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197, for a total transaction of £499,972.21.

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Costain Group Trading Down 2.7%

COST stock traded down GBX 5.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 192.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,655,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 166.68. Costain Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 101.60 and a 12 month high of GBX 206. The stock has a market cap of £512.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Costain Group (LON:COST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported GBX 14.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Costain Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 14.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Costain Group PLC will post 13.7551582 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Costain Group from GBX 210 to GBX 240 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costain Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 190.

Read Our Latest Report on COST

Costain Group Company Profile

Costain improves people's lives by creating connected, sustainable infrastructure that enables people and the planet to thrive. Through the delivery of predictable, best-in-class solutions across the transport, water, energy and defence markets, we are creating a sustainable future and securing a more prosperous, resilient and decarbonised UK. By bringing together our unique mix of construction, consultancy, engineering and digital services, we work strategically with our customers and suppliers to meet critical national needs.

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