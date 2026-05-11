Insider Selling: Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) SVP Sells 7,062 Shares of Stock

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) SVP Tami Stevenson sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $69,913.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,341.40. This represents a 31.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Crawford & Company Stock Up 3.3%

CRD.B traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.67. 4,059 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,289. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.62.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $303.20 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 1.37%. Analysts predict that Crawford & Company will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research downgraded Crawford & Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on CRD.B

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company NYSE: CRD.B is an independent provider of claims management and risk solutions to insurance carriers and self-insured entities worldwide. The company's services span property and casualty claims adjusting, third-party administration, managed repair, catastrophe response, and risk consulting. Through its network of professionals, Crawford & Company assists clients in streamlining claims processes, controlling costs, and improving customer satisfaction across diverse lines of business.

Founded in 1941 by James O.

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