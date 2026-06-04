Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) CEO Sells 26,012 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 26,012 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $6,949,105.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 724,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $193,675,468.35. This trade represents a 3.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Olivier Pomel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 84,698 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $18,936,778.84.

On Monday, May 11th, Olivier Pomel sold 127,141 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.84, for a total value of $25,407,857.44.

On Thursday, April 9th, Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $4,717,115.02.

On Monday, March 16th, Olivier Pomel sold 42,443 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.80, for a total value of $5,381,772.40.

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Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $6.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $243.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,970,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,263,543. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.07, a P/E/G ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.Datadog's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Datadog from $171.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Datadog from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $219.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Datadog by 7.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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