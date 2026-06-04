Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Sells 12,202 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) COO Adam Blitzer sold 12,202 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.29, for a total value of $3,041,836.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 263,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,755,472.59. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Adam Blitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Adam Blitzer sold 13,642 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total value of $3,644,460.30.

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Datadog Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Datadog stock traded down $6.73 on Thursday, hitting $243.60. 6,970,327 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,998,771. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.24. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 641.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $98.01 and a one year high of $278.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Datadog from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Datadog from $145.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial dropped their target price on Datadog from $157.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $155.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Datadog from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $219.69.

Read Our Latest Report on DDOG

Institutional Trading of Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 126.6% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 179 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 315.2% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Datadog by 74.3% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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