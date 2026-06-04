Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells 11,070 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) insider Yanbing Li sold 11,070 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.15, for a total transaction of $2,957,350.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 274,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $73,293,136.80. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Yanbing Li also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Yanbing Li sold 19,834 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total transaction of $3,914,239.90.

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Datadog Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.60. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,970,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.01 and a 12 month high of $278.70. The company has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 641.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $219.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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