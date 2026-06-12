Insider Selling: Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells 750,000 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $47,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $151,928,616. This trade represents a 23.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Travis Boersma sold 749,999 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $45,292,439.61.

On Monday, June 1st, Travis Boersma sold 447,299 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $26,059,639.74.

On Friday, May 29th, Travis Boersma sold 302,700 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $17,638,329.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Travis Boersma sold 205,127 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $11,519,932.32.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Travis Boersma sold 544,872 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $30,627,255.12.

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Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $66.24. 2,149,495 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,641. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.36. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.99. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $74.65.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $449.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 56.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,530 shares of the company's stock worth $5,733,000 after buying an additional 39,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,705 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 49,194 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 143.9% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,711 shares of the company's stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 45,847 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 107.2% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 140,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 72,751 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Dutch Bros by 1,559.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 97,334 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 91,468 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dutch Bros from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BROS

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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