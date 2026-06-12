Insider Selling: Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Major Shareholder Sells 261,055 Shares of Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $16,451,686.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,054 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $15,759,829.98.

On Monday, June 1st, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 155,692 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $9,070,615.92.

On Friday, May 29th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 105,362 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,443.74.

On Thursday, May 28th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 71,399 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $4,009,767.84.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 189,655 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $10,660,507.55.

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Dutch Bros Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, reaching $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,641. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.58 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The company had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Dutch Bros's revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $113,880,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $108,948,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $96,951,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,817,201 shares of the company's stock worth $95,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,338 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $57,276,000. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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