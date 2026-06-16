Insider Selling: Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA - Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $243,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,351,080. The trade was a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $240,972.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $243,900.00.

Get Electronic Arts alerts: Sign Up

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.02. The stock had a trading volume of 927,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,090. The business's fifty day moving average is $202.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.97 and a twelve month high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Electronic Arts's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Electronic Arts from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus lowered Electronic Arts from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Electronic Arts to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $196.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company's stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 167.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the game software company's stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $2,323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 96.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the game software company's stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company's stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc NASDAQ: EA is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA's product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Electronic Arts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Electronic Arts wasn't on the list.

While Electronic Arts currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here