Insider Selling: Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Major Shareholder Sells 378,050 Shares of Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 378,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $2,963,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,251,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,848,859.20. This represents a 4.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alexandra Seros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Alexandra Seros sold 427,991 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $3,924,677.47.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Alexandra Seros sold 278,163 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $2,169,671.40.

On Monday, May 18th, Alexandra Seros sold 468,583 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $3,743,978.17.

On Friday, May 15th, Alexandra Seros sold 259,848 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $2,091,776.40.

On Thursday, May 14th, Alexandra Seros sold 338,976 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,060,953.28.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Alexandra Seros sold 685,111 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $5,967,316.81.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Alexandra Seros sold 160,282 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $1,335,149.06.

On Monday, May 11th, Alexandra Seros sold 323,939 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $2,601,230.17.

On Friday, May 8th, Alexandra Seros sold 498,913 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $3,357,684.49.

On Thursday, May 7th, Alexandra Seros sold 677,148 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $4,719,721.56.

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Entravision Communications Price Performance

NYSE:EVC traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.54. 4,825,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,815,439. The firm's 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $877.11 million, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $9.61.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $121.49 million. Entravision Communications had a negative return on equity of 25.31% and a negative net margin of 3.41%.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Entravision Communications's dividend payout ratio is presently -90.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Entravision Communications from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,298 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 69.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation NYSE: EVC is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

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