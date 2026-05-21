Insider Selling: Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Major Shareholder Sells 427,991 Shares of Stock

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Alexandra Seros sold 427,991 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $3,924,677.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,823,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,568,184.63. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Alexandra Seros also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Alexandra Seros sold 378,050 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $2,963,912.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Alexandra Seros sold 278,163 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $2,169,671.40.

On Monday, May 18th, Alexandra Seros sold 468,583 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total transaction of $3,743,978.17.

On Friday, May 15th, Alexandra Seros sold 259,848 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.40.

On Thursday, May 14th, Alexandra Seros sold 338,976 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,060,953.28.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Alexandra Seros sold 685,111 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $5,967,316.81.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Alexandra Seros sold 160,282 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $1,335,149.06.

On Monday, May 11th, Alexandra Seros sold 323,939 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $2,601,230.17.

On Friday, May 8th, Alexandra Seros sold 498,913 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $3,357,684.49.

On Thursday, May 7th, Alexandra Seros sold 677,148 shares of Entravision Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $4,719,721.56.

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Entravision Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:EVC traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,825,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. Entravision Communications Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.49 million. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.31%.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Entravision Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.91%.

Institutional Trading of Entravision Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,298 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,341 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,372 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 26,963 shares of the company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVC

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corporation NYSE: EVC is a diversified Spanish-language media and advertising company headquartered in Santa Monica, California. The company develops and distributes multimedia content tailored to Hispanic audiences across the United States, leveraging a combination of traditional broadcasting and digital platforms to reach consumers and marketers seeking to engage this fast-growing demographic.

In its broadcasting segment, Entravision owns and operates more than 50 television stations affiliated primarily with leading Spanish-language networks, as well as over 40 radio stations in key U.S.

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