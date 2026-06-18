Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 4,644 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $42,028.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,751,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,052,043.35. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,517 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $68,780.55.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,683 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $106,081.64.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,658 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $54,147.06.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 13,542 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $142,597.26.

On Thursday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $48,375.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,974 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $62,906.22.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,726 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $92,321.08.

On Thursday, May 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,210 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $32,838.30.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,536 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $87,664.72.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,454 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $76,030.80.

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EverCommerce Stock Performance

EverCommerce stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $8.95. 148,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,922. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $147.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.18 million. EverCommerce had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 200.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 125,553 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83,794 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in EverCommerce by 11.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,574 shares of the company's stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,563 shares of the company's stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in EverCommerce by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVCM

About EverCommerce

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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