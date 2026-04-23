Insider Selling: EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 5,443 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,443 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $65,261.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,939,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,246,115.74. The trade was a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,503 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $63,559.65.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,254 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $99,955.94.

On Thursday, April 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 1,596 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $19,120.08.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,604 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $67,023.84.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $141,240.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Eric Richard Remer sold 8,700 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $100,224.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,500 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $119,490.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,786 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $88,916.12.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Eric Richard Remer sold 11,414 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $131,603.42.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,703 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $29,895.18.

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EverCommerce Stock Down 5.3%

EVCM traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. The company had a trading volume of 111,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.08. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.24, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). EverCommerce had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $151.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVCM. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of EverCommerce from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EverCommerce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 118.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $91,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth $122,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 9.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the second quarter worth $168,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

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