Insider Selling: F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) CFO Edward Cooper Werner sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The trade was a 86.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Edward Cooper Werner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Edward Cooper Werner sold 1,500 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Edward Cooper Werner sold 599 shares of F5 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total transaction of $193,075.67.

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F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.66. 660,500 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,561. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.76 and a 12 month high of $411.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $329.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 244.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,747 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,491,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,688 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 242,882 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $70,273,000 after purchasing an additional 136,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $379.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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