Insider Selling: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) COO Sells $68,596.10 in Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 2,110 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $68,596.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 4,000,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $130,057,652.93. The trade was a 0.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shahar Tamari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Shahar Tamari sold 14,556 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $469,139.88.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Shahar Tamari sold 8,792 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $277,387.60.

On Thursday, June 4th, Shahar Tamari sold 7,874 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $260,550.66.

On Monday, June 1st, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $279,905.47.

On Thursday, May 21st, Shahar Tamari sold 3,387 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $102,490.62.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,946 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $148,478.92.

On Thursday, May 7th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $270,405.85.

On Monday, April 20th, Shahar Tamari sold 5,190 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $171,581.40.

On Friday, April 17th, Shahar Tamari sold 25,949 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $902,765.71.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,326 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $143,147.34.

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Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of Global-e Online stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,696,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,552. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.38.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. Global-e Online had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Global-e Online's revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 640,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 250,625 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Global-e Online by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 578,139 shares of the company's stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 296,466 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 950,631 shares of the company's stock worth $33,995,000 after acquiring an additional 268,328 shares during the period. Vitruvian Partners LLP grew its stake in Global-e Online by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 210,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 63.0% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $96,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GLBE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Research cut shares of Global-e Online from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.33.

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About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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