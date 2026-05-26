Insider Selling: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) President Sells 1,863 Shares of Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) President Nir Debbi sold 1,863 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $56,355.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 4,568,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $138,203,144.75. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nir Debbi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nir Debbi sold 2,303 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $69,113.03.

On Monday, May 4th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,686.62.

On Monday, April 20th, Nir Debbi sold 8 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $273.28.

On Friday, April 17th, Nir Debbi sold 7,191 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $249,311.97.

On Thursday, April 16th, Nir Debbi sold 211 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $7,192.99.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $137,727.96.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $130,229.16.

On Monday, March 16th, Nir Debbi sold 8,332 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $287,537.32.

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Global-e Online Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Global-e Online had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global-e Online

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,418 shares of the company's stock worth $10,193,000 after buying an additional 156,641 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,360,866 shares of the company's stock worth $72,833,000 after purchasing an additional 91,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,100 shares of the company's stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 98,748 shares of the company's stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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