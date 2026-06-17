Insider Selling: Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) President Sells 4,166 Shares of Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) President Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $135,270.02. Following the sale, the president owned 4,554,851 shares in the company, valued at $147,896,011.97. This trade represents a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nir Debbi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Nir Debbi sold 9,233 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $311,152.10.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Nir Debbi sold 449 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $14,965.17.

On Thursday, May 21st, Nir Debbi sold 1,863 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $56,355.75.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Nir Debbi sold 2,303 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $69,113.03.

On Monday, May 4th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $135,686.62.

On Monday, April 20th, Nir Debbi sold 8 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $273.28.

On Friday, April 17th, Nir Debbi sold 7,191 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $249,311.97.

On Thursday, April 16th, Nir Debbi sold 211 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $7,192.99.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $137,727.96.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $130,229.16.

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Global-e Online Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of GLBE opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.16. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.78 million. Global-e Online had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 231.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,424,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,847,000 after buying an additional 2,392,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,872,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,242 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,539.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,269,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,047 shares during the last quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 2,822,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $51,104,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLBE shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

Further Reading

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