Insider Selling: Globe Life (NYSE:GL) CFO Sells 7,936 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,242,698.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,168.64. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Thomas Peter Kalmbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 11,903 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.61, for a total transaction of $1,864,128.83.

On Friday, May 8th, Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 11,790 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total transaction of $1,792,315.80.

On Monday, May 11th, Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total transaction of $2,402,625.05.

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Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE GL traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.03. The company's stock had a trading volume of 166,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.50. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.73 and a twelve month high of $157.92. The business's fifty day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's payout ratio is 9.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $466,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $7,513,000. Bull Harbor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Amundi grew its position in Globe Life by 627.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 39,821 shares of the company's stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 4.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company's stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.11.

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Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

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