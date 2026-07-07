Insider Selling: Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Sells 11,000 Shares

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $41,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,618,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,363,680. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,700 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $54,937.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 300 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $1,392.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 12,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $57,840.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $18,040.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 15,600 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $67,548.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 1,600 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total transaction of $6,736.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 3,800 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $17,252.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 27,859 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $127,872.81.

On Monday, June 22nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 430 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $2,033.90.

On Thursday, June 18th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,711 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $31,541.70.

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Gloo Stock Down 5.0%

Shares of GLOO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. The company's stock had a trading volume of 178,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,732. Gloo Holdings has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $9.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.38 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gloo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gloo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gloo

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gloo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,423,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gloo in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

Gloo Company Profile

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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