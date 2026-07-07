Insider Selling: Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Sells 13,700 Shares of Stock

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $54,937.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,629,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,562,290. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 11,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $41,360.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 300 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $1,392.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 12,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $57,840.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $18,040.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 15,600 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $67,548.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 1,600 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $6,736.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 3,800 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $17,252.00.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 27,859 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total value of $127,872.81.

On Monday, June 22nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 430 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $2,033.90.

On Thursday, June 18th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 6,711 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $31,541.70.

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Gloo Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of Gloo stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.78. 178,219 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,732. Gloo Holdings has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock's fifty day moving average is $5.30.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gloo Holdings will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Gloo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Gloo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gloo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Gloo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Gloo in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gloo during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOO

About Gloo

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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