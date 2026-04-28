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Insider Selling: Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Insider Sells 58,428 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Hammerson logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Himanshu Raja sold 58,428 Hammerson shares on April 28 at an average of GBX 335, raising about £195,733.80.
  • Shares traded around GBX 336.40 (down 0.2%) with a market cap of £1.78bn, a one‑year range of GBX 244.60–373 and a P/E of 7.31, while midday volume was below average.
  • Analyst consensus: MarketBeat shows an average rating of "Hold" with a consensus target of GBX 346.71 (four Buys, two Holds, one Sell), and recent target updates from Deutsche Bank, Berenberg and Goldman Sachs.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO - Get Free Report) insider Himanshu Raja sold 58,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335, for a total value of £195,733.80.

Hammerson Trading Down 0.2%

LON:HMSO traded down GBX 0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 336.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,439,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,590,698. Hammerson Plc has a one year low of GBX 244.60 and a one year high of GBX 373. The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 329.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 325.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.80.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hammerson had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 109.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hammerson Plc will post 20.7491639 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 320 to GBX 370 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 405 to GBX 409 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hammerson from GBX 361 to GBX 338 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of GBX 346.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HMSO

About Hammerson

(Get Free Report)

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods. Our assets are high profile and play an important role in our communities, welcoming c.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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