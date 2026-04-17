Insider Selling: IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX - Get Free Report) Director Daniella Ballou-Aares sold 6,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,883.46. This trade represents a 35.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get IBEX alerts: Sign Up

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $29.72. 98,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,120. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $398.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.69.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. IBEX had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 7.35%.The company had revenue of $164.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $155.48 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in IBEX by 5.7% during the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in IBEX by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,935 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,961 shares of the company's stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,597 shares of the company's stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 8,744 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IBEX shares. Wall Street Zen raised IBEX from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IBEX from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Report on IBEX

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Holdings, Inc is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company that specializes in customer experience solutions for a range of industries, including telecommunications, cable, technology, financial services and e-commerce. The company's core offerings encompass multichannel customer support delivered via voice, email, chat, social media and digital self-service platforms. In addition to front-line contact center services, IBEX provides back-office processing, order management, technical troubleshooting and analytics-driven insights to help clients optimize operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Beyond traditional contact center operations, IBEX has built a proprietary technology stack designed to integrate real-time data analytics, workforce management and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IBEX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IBEX wasn't on the list.

While IBEX currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here