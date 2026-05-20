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Insider Selling: Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
Immunovant logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Immunovant Director Atul Pande sold 6,000 shares on May 20 at an average price of $32.00, totaling $192,000. After the sale, he still owned 116,731 shares, and the trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.
  • IMVT shares surged 35.3% to $35.56 in Wednesday trading, well above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stock also traded on unusually heavy volume compared with its average.
  • Immunovant reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss of $0.73 per share versus the $0.60 consensus estimate. Despite that earnings miss, analyst sentiment remains mixed, with an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.44.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Immunovant.

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT - Get Free Report) Director Atul Pande sold 6,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 116,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,735,392. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Immunovant Trading Up 35.3%

IMVT traded up $9.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. The company's stock had a trading volume of 19,557,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,486. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.79 and a 52-week high of $36.29.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Immunovant from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Immunovant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IMVT

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company's stock.

More Immunovant News

Here are the key news stories impacting Immunovant this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Immunovant reported promising Week 16 data from its difficult-to-treat rheumatoid arthritis study, with strong response rates that investors are viewing as evidence the lead program could have meaningful clinical potential. QuiverQuant article
  • Positive Sentiment: The company said its cutaneous lupus proof-of-concept study is fully enrolled, with topline results expected in the second half of 2026, keeping multiple catalysts ahead for IMVT-1402. GlobeNewswire article
  • Neutral Sentiment: Immunovant reported quarterly results showing a wider-than-expected loss, with EPS of -$0.73 versus the -$0.60 consensus, but the earnings miss appears to have taken a back seat to the clinical update. Earnings report
  • Neutral Sentiment: Management also highlighted a strong cash position of about $902 million at March 31, 2026, suggesting enough runway to support development plans through a potential commercial launch. GlobeNewswire article
  • Negative Sentiment: Despite the stock’s rally, the company still faces execution risk because IMVT-1402 remains in clinical development and future results will need to confirm today’s optimistic early readout.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel monoclonal antibody therapies that target the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to treat severe autoimmune diseases. By inhibiting FcRn, Immunovant's approach is designed to reduce levels of pathogenic immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies, which play a central role in the pathology of disorders such as myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia.

The company's lead asset, efgartigimod, is an engineered Fc fragment that selectively binds to FcRn, accelerating the degradation of circulating IgG.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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