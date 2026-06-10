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Insider Selling: Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells 12,105 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
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Key Points

  • Impinj director Sylebra Capital LLC sold 12,105 shares on June 9 at an average price of $127.36, totaling about $1.54 million. After the sale, it still held 782,943 shares valued at roughly $99.7 million.
  • The sale was part of a broader pattern of recent insider selling, with Sylebra Capital also selling multiple blocks of Impinj shares over the prior several trading days in late May and early June.
  • Impinj’s stock was trading lower around $122.69, below both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The company recently beat quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, while Wall Street’s consensus rating remains “Hold” with an average price target of $175.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 12,105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $1,541,692.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 782,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $99,715,620.48. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 8th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 45,528 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $5,870,380.32.
  • On Friday, June 5th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 47,479 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $5,890,244.74.
  • On Thursday, June 4th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 33,412 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total transaction of $4,572,098.08.
  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 6,313 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total transaction of $878,580.21.
  • On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 38,724 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $5,510,812.44.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 7,163 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.29, for a total transaction of $1,033,549.27.
  • On Friday, May 29th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 48,504 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $7,313,433.12.
  • On Friday, May 8th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 25,896 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.73, for a total transaction of $3,955,096.08.

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.69. 408,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,997. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $128.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.36 and a beta of 1.91. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $87.36 and a one year high of $247.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $72.53 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The company's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $144.00 price objective on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Impinj from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $175.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Impinj

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,209 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,388 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,833,000.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Impinj (NASDAQ:PI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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