Insider Selling: Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Director Sells 6,313 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 6,313 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total transaction of $878,580.21. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 921,467 shares in the company, valued at $128,240,562.39. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sylebra Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 38,724 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $5,510,812.44.

On Monday, June 1st, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 7,163 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.29, for a total transaction of $1,033,549.27.

On Friday, May 29th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 48,504 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $7,313,433.12.

On Friday, May 8th, Sylebra Capital Llc sold 25,896 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.73, for a total transaction of $3,955,096.08.

Get Impinj alerts: Sign Up

Impinj Price Performance

Shares of PI stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.18. 337,963 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,467. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -148.02 and a beta of 1.91. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $247.06. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.53 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.67%. The business's revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Impinj from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore set a $144.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $175.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 90.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 101.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 39.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Impinj, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Impinj wasn't on the list.

While Impinj currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here