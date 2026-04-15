Insider Selling: iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

iRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) CEO Roger Susi sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,210,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $207,386,400. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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iRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of iRadimed stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.80. 34,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,043. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03 and a beta of 1.11. iRadimed Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $107.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.76.

iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. iRadimed had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 26.82%.iRadimed has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.060-2.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that iRadimed Corporation will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRadimed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from iRadimed's previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. iRadimed's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iRadimed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iRadimed by 62.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of iRadimed during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 827.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iRadimed by 191.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 754 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of iRadimed during the third quarter valued at $47,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRMD has been the subject of several research reports. Freedom Capital upgraded iRadimed to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of iRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRadimed currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Read Our Latest Report on IRMD

iRadimed Company Profile

iRadimed Corporation designs, develops and manufactures medical device solutions for MRI environments. The company's core product line consists of MRI-compatible infusion systems engineered to deliver precise fluid management during magnetic resonance imaging procedures. These devices are crafted to minimize electrical noise and interference, ensuring both patient safety and image clarity in diagnostic and interventional settings.

In addition to infusion pumps, iRadimed offers a range of complementary accessories and monitoring solutions tailored to MRI suites.

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