Insider Selling: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells 93,072 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $7,873,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $394,086,765.60. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 43,056 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total transaction of $3,726,066.24.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 48,763 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $3,659,175.52.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 25,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00.

JFrog Trading Down 1.2%

FROG stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,170,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,072. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $89.16.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. JFrog's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson set a $90.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.45.

Get Our Latest Report on FROG

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 1.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company's stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company's stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 8.0% during the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the company's stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 5.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the company's stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company's stock.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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