Insider Selling: JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) CFO Sells 5,654 Shares of Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 5,654 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $478,837.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,755,936.02. The trade was a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eduard Grabscheid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Eduard Grabscheid sold 9,484 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $820,745.36.

Get JFrog alerts: Sign Up

JFrog Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ FROG traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,387. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of -162.63 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.67. JFrog Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $89.16.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $153.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 10.93%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on JFrog from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FROG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 85,066.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,370 shares of the company's stock worth $157,796,000 after buying an additional 3,358,422 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of JFrog by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock worth $195,043,000 after buying an additional 2,710,167 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock worth $330,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in JFrog by 6,868.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,104,071 shares of the company's stock worth $131,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $78,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting JFrog

Here are the key news stories impacting JFrog this week:

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JFrog, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JFrog wasn't on the list.

While JFrog currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here