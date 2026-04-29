Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Director Sells 13,099 Shares of Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) Director Barry Quart sold 13,099 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $656,259.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,546 shares in the company, valued at $628,554.60. The trade was a 51.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

KNSA traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.99. 1,210,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,944. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 0.06. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $54.31.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $214.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.12 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.71%.Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, plc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Here are the key news stories impacting Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — Kiniksa reported $0.27 EPS vs. $0.18 consensus and revenue of $214.3M, up ~55% YoY, signaling solid top- and bottom-line execution. Zacks Q1 Coverage

Q1 results beat expectations — Kiniksa reported $0.27 EPS vs. $0.18 consensus and revenue of $214.3M, up ~55% YoY, signaling solid top- and bottom-line execution. Positive Sentiment: Revenue guidance lifted — 2026 ARCALYST net product revenue outlook increased to $930–$945M (above street), which supports stronger forward revenue expectations. GlobeNewswire Press Release

Revenue guidance lifted — 2026 ARCALYST net product revenue outlook increased to $930–$945M (above street), which supports stronger forward revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Product and pipeline catalysts — ARCALYST posted 56% YoY Q1 growth and KPL-387 Phase 2 recurrent pericarditis data are expected in 2H-2026 with a Phase 3 planned to start by year-end, offering additional upside if trials read out as expected. Pipeline & Guidance

Product and pipeline catalysts — ARCALYST posted 56% YoY Q1 growth and KPL-387 Phase 2 recurrent pericarditis data are expected in 2H-2026 with a Phase 3 planned to start by year-end, offering additional upside if trials read out as expected. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target upgrades — Multiple firms raised targets and maintained bullish ratings: Jefferies to $71 (buy), Wedbush to $59 (outperform), Wells Fargo to $57 (overweight). These upgrades signal increased analyst conviction and could support further upside if sentiment reverts. Analyst Notes

Analyst price-target upgrades — Multiple firms raised targets and maintained bullish ratings: Jefferies to $71 (buy), Wedbush to $59 (outperform), Wells Fargo to $57 (overweight). These upgrades signal increased analyst conviction and could support further upside if sentiment reverts. Neutral Sentiment: Supplemental disclosures — Management posted the earnings slide deck and the Q1 earnings-call transcript for deeper detail on drivers and guidance assumptions. Useful for modeling but not an immediate price catalyst. Earnings Presentation Earnings Transcript

Supplemental disclosures — Management posted the earnings slide deck and the Q1 earnings-call transcript for deeper detail on drivers and guidance assumptions. Useful for modeling but not an immediate price catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Strong cash position — Q1 cash rose to $468.1M, supporting commercialization and upcoming trials without immediate dilution. Cash & Balance Sheet

Strong cash position — Q1 cash rose to $468.1M, supporting commercialization and upcoming trials without immediate dilution. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction / profit-taking — Despite positive fundamentals and analyst upgrades, shares are trading lower today on above-average volume, suggesting short-term profit-taking or a pause after a recent run toward the 52-week high. See current trading context. MarketBeat Quote

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.86.

Get Our Latest Report on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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