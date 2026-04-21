Insider Selling: Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) CEO Sells 96,800 Shares of Stock

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) CEO Michael Andrew Murray sold 96,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $291,368.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,771,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,341,077.22. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Andrew Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Andrew Murray sold 63,200 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $190,232.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Michael Andrew Murray sold 187,920 shares of Kopin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $526,176.00.

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Kopin Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of KOPN stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,931,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,088. Kopin Corporation has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.79 and a beta of 2.73. The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 million. Kopin had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin Corporation will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kopin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KOPN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kopin from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $4.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kopin

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

Further Reading

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