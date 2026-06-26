Insider Selling: Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) EVP Sells 67,751 Shares

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) EVP Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 67,751 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $2,618,576.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 138,351 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,347,266.15. This represents a 32.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 6th, Ritadhwaja Jebens Singh sold 40,202 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $1,204,049.90.

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Life Time Group Stock Up 2.9%

Life Time Group stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. 9,440,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,558. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.56%.The business had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 201.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Time Group by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTH. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Life Time Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $43.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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