Insider Selling: LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Director Sells 5,101 Shares of Stock

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) Director Robert Bessler sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $35,758.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,309,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,178,872.97. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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LifeStance Health Group Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of LFST stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,154. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $8.09.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.51 million. LifeStance Health Group had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 0.65%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LifeStance Health Group

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LifeStance Health Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,613,535 shares of the company's stock worth $80,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,728 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $508,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $1,040,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $8,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company's stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group NASDAQ: LFST is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

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