Insider Selling: Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells 9,926 Shares

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) insider Rajeev Saggar sold 9,926 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $709,808.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 171,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,285,346.49. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Liquidia Stock Up 7.4%

NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.49. 1,153,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,263. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business's 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.52. Liquidia Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 546.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Liquidia had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 46.82%. The firm had revenue of $132.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.44 million. The business's revenue was up 4187.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Liquidia Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Liquidia by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Liquidia by 281.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Liquidia from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Liquidia from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidia

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Technologies, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. The company leverages its proprietary PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-wetting Templates) platform to engineer precisely shaped and sized drug particles, with the goal of improving delivery, efficacy and safety profiles. By controlling particle characteristics at the nanoscale, Liquidia seeks to enhance respiratory and other therapies that depend on targeted delivery.

The company's lead product candidate, LIQ861, is a dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed for inhalation in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

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