Insider Selling: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Director Sells 1,416 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.08, for a total transaction of $1,416,113.28. Following the sale, the director owned 6,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,984,558.72. This trade represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Isaac Hosojiro Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 29th, Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 4,000 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.00, for a total transaction of $3,440,000.00.

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Lumentum Price Performance

Shares of Lumentum stock traded up $7.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $945.08. 6,031,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,479. The company has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $875.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $600.97. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1,085.68.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LITE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $880.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $520.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,021.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Lumentum News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lumentum announced agreements to exchange about $650.4 million of its 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2028, a move that could reduce near-term refinancing risk and strengthen its capital structure. Article Title

Lumentum announced agreements to exchange about $650.4 million of its 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2028, a move that could reduce near-term refinancing risk and strengthen its capital structure. Positive Sentiment: Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish expectations for further upside. Article Title

Northland Securities raised its price target on Lumentum to $1,200 from $1,000 and kept an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish expectations for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Lumentum as a key beneficiary of Nvidia’s shift toward optical interconnects in AI data centers, supporting the view that demand for photonics components could stay strong. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Lumentum as a key beneficiary of Nvidia’s shift toward optical interconnects in AI data centers, supporting the view that demand for photonics components could stay strong. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with reports noting an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and other articles pointing to continued interest after the company’s strong earnings and guidance. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains constructive overall, with reports noting an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and other articles pointing to continued interest after the company’s strong earnings and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Several pieces revisited the stock’s post-earnings performance and valuation, suggesting investors are assessing whether the recent run-up is justified after a very strong multi-month rally. Article Title

Several pieces revisited the stock’s post-earnings performance and valuation, suggesting investors are assessing whether the recent run-up is justified after a very strong multi-month rally. Neutral Sentiment: Lumentum also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, which may have added visibility but did not by itself provide a major new catalyst. Article Title

Lumentum also presented at the Bank of America 2026 Global Technology Conference, which may have added visibility but did not by itself provide a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: A separate note said the stock was down modestly since its last earnings report, reflecting some consolidation after the recent surge and a bit of caution around whether expectations have run ahead of fundamentals. Article Title

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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