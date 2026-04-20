Insider Selling: Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) CEO Sells 16,223 Shares of Stock

Mama's Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 16,223 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $248,211.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 695,288 shares in the company, valued at $10,637,906.40. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Mama's Creations Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAMA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 520,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,610. Mama's Creations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The stock has a market cap of $578.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Mama's Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05. Mama's Creations had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $53.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mama's Creations, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mama's Creations

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mama's Creations by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mama's Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $6,653,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mama's Creations during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mama's Creations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mama's Creations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAMA. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Mama's Creations from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mama's Creations from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mama's Creations from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mama's Creations to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $18.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAMA

About Mama's Creations

Mama's Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini's, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

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