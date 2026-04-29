Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Sells 27,972 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 27,972 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $280,838.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 987,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,913,335.36. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 26,888 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $269,148.88.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 25,606 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $256,316.06.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 5,150 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $51,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,003 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $20,030.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Eugene Nonko sold 27,513 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $276,230.52.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Eugene Nonko sold 22,274 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $224,299.18.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Eugene Nonko sold 15,172 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $153,085.48.

On Monday, April 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 49,844 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $500,433.76.

On Monday, April 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 24,529 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $246,516.45.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 404 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $4,040.00.

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MediaAlpha Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE MAX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 668,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,992. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $645.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company's fifty day moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.91 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings raised MediaAlpha from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediaAlpha from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.70.

View Our Latest Report on MediaAlpha

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 516,195 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth about $3,567,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 170.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,237 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 87.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,615 shares of the company's stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company's stock.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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