Insider Selling: MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Director Sells 5,150 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) Director Eugene Nonko sold 5,150 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,274,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,741,620. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eugene Nonko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 26,888 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $269,148.88.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Eugene Nonko sold 25,606 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $256,316.06.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Eugene Nonko sold 2,003 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,030.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Eugene Nonko sold 27,513 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $276,230.52.

On Monday, April 27th, Eugene Nonko sold 27,972 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $280,838.88.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Eugene Nonko sold 22,274 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $224,299.18.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Eugene Nonko sold 15,172 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $153,085.48.

On Monday, April 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 49,844 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $500,433.76.

On Monday, April 20th, Eugene Nonko sold 24,529 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $246,516.45.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Eugene Nonko sold 404 shares of MediaAlpha stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,040.00.

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MediaAlpha Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 668,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,992. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $645.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.39. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.87.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The firm had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.91 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 95.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,441 shares of the company's stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 516,195 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth about $3,567,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 170.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,237 shares of the company's stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in MediaAlpha by 87.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,615 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 18,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth about $263,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAX. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MediaAlpha from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediaAlpha from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $12.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MediaAlpha

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company's platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

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