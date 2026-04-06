Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) EVP Sells $88,683.03 in Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Amber Fairbanks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 8th, Amber Fairbanks sold 185 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $24,971.30.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Amber Fairbanks sold 233 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $31,804.50.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $124.80. 614,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,985. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.80. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $169.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 161.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $149.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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