Insider Selling: Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) CRO Sells 10,776 Shares of Stock

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marc Boroditsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of Nebius Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.55, for a total value of $978,975.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Marc Boroditsky sold 4,500 shares of Nebius Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.10, for a total value of $720,450.00.

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Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NBIS traded down $10.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $250.03. 6,226,493 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,003,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66 and a beta of 4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $278.84. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.68.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nebius Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Nebius Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,977 shares of the company's stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Nebius Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Nebius Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company's stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nebius Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nebius Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company's stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson lowered Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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