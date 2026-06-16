Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells 373 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST - Get Free Report) EVP Lee Ann Gliha sold 373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.81, for a total value of $63,712.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,429,010.75. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Lee Ann Gliha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 10th, Lee Ann Gliha sold 752 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.42, for a total value of $132,667.84.

On Thursday, June 4th, Lee Ann Gliha sold 258 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $47,064.36.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Lee Ann Gliha sold 742 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total transaction of $138,991.44.

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Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.11. 347,259 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,549. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $254.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Nexstar Media Group's payout ratio is 159.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2,573.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 140,112 shares of the company's stock worth $28,494,000 after acquiring an additional 134,871 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3,648.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 64,995 shares of the company's stock worth $13,197,000 after acquiring an additional 63,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 157.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,027 shares of the company's stock worth $73,960,000 after acquiring an additional 228,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,443 shares of the company's stock worth $157,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,200 shares of the company's stock worth $58,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $290.00 to $253.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $259.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NXST

More Nexstar Media Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nexstar Media Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved all proposals at Nexstar’s 2026 annual meeting, including board elections, executive pay, auditor ratification, and the 2026 long-term incentive plan. This removes an overhang and signals shareholder backing of management. Nexstar Media Group Shareholders Approve All Proposals at 2026 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Shareholders approved all proposals at Nexstar’s 2026 annual meeting, including board elections, executive pay, auditor ratification, and the 2026 long-term incentive plan. This removes an overhang and signals shareholder backing of management. Positive Sentiment: Nexstar’s TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network said it is on track to reach 1 billion listens, views, and social engagements by the end of 2026, highlighting strong audience growth and engagement in digital media. Locked On Podcast Network Approaches One Billion Listens, Views and Social Engagements

Nexstar’s TEGNA-owned Locked On Podcast Network said it is on track to reach 1 billion listens, views, and social engagements by the end of 2026, highlighting strong audience growth and engagement in digital media. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Nexstar executives, including the CFO, COO, and several EVPs, sold shares at the same price to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. These sales were routine and disclosed in SEC filings, but the volume of insider selling may still weigh on sentiment. SEC filing

Multiple Nexstar executives, including the CFO, COO, and several EVPs, sold shares at the same price to cover tax withholding tied to vesting equity awards. These sales were routine and disclosed in SEC filings, but the volume of insider selling may still weigh on sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Over the past six months, insiders have sold NXST shares repeatedly with no reported open-market purchases, which can raise caution among investors even though the transactions appear compensation-related. Insider buying and selling alert

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

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